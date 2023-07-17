Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

