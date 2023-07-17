HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Stock Performance

HUBCZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. 602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.24. HUB Cyber Security has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. It provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

