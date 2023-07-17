HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Stock Performance
HUBCZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. 602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.24. HUB Cyber Security has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.
About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)
