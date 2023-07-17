Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Down 71.2% in June

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,000 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the June 15th total of 875,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Identiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Identiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded Identiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Identiv Trading Up 5.4 %

INVE traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $8.81. 79,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,406. The firm has a market cap of $202.37 million, a PE ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. Identiv has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Identiv

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,093.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Identiv

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 284,388 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 728,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 190,385 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 696,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

