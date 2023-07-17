IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,835 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.74. 149,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,532. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $182.02 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.53.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.