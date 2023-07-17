Immutable X Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002461 BTC on major exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $424.41 million and approximately $17.05 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
