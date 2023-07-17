Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Further Reading

