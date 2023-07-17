Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $125.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. Impinj has a 52-week low of $64.60 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average of $114.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -121.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.

Insider Activity at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $197,362.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,963.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,126 shares of company stock worth $2,480,258. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.