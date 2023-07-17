Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Holdings Increased by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 2,645.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630,847 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May comprises 15.8% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $18,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of PMAY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.02. 20,076 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $479.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

