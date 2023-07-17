Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $943,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,272,803 shares in the company, valued at $950,035,422.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Asana by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Asana by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
