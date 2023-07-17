Insider Buying: Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) Director Steve Hollister acquired 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $61,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Calavo Growers Trading Up 15.0 %

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,201. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $632.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $244.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.