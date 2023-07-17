Insider Selling: AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Gramm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AdvanSix alerts:

On Friday, June 16th, Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $35,970.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $35,090.00.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

ASIX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 86,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,271. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $44.57.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $400.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.23 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 19.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after acquiring an additional 121,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,142,000 after acquiring an additional 48,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 237,798 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,153,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.