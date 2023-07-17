Insider Selling: Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Major Shareholder Sells 930,000 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Xv A. Cayman Islands Mayfield sold 930,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Grove Collaborative Stock Up 0.5 %
Grove Collaborative stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.95. 277,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,221. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $35.70.
Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 17.65% and a negative return on equity of 423.09%.
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.
