Insider Selling: Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Major Shareholder Sells 930,000 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Xv A. Cayman Islands Mayfield sold 930,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Grove Collaborative Stock Up 0.5 %

Grove Collaborative stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.95. 277,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,221. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 17.65% and a negative return on equity of 423.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

About Grove Collaborative

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62,204 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

Featured Articles

