Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Chairman Sells 132,851 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Free Report) Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.03. 1,829,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,893. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day moving average is $112.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Paychex by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Paychex by 7.2% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 188,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 416,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

