Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Chairman Sells 132,851 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.03. 1,829,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,893. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day moving average is $112.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Paychex by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Paychex by 7.2% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 188,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 416,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

