Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CTO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) CTO Pavitar Singh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,009,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,702,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pavitar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 1st, Pavitar Singh sold 7 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $83.23.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $14.51. 901,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,756. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -145.09, a PEG ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.94. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.