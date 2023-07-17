Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CTO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CTO Pavitar Singh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,009,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,702,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pavitar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Pavitar Singh sold 7 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $83.23.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $14.51. 901,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,756. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -145.09, a PEG ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.94. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

