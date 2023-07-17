Insider Selling: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) CFO Sells $76,703.00 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Trenary sold 20,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $76,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,738 shares in the company, valued at $608,258.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Trenary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Timothy Trenary sold 12,899 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $46,307.41.

On Monday, July 10th, Timothy Trenary sold 2,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $9,612.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Timothy Trenary sold 4,586 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $16,142.72.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Timothy Trenary sold 17,402 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $61,951.12.

On Monday, July 3rd, Timothy Trenary sold 3,053 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $11,235.04.

On Friday, June 30th, Timothy Trenary sold 11,326 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $40,547.08.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Timothy Trenary sold 8,130 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $28,617.60.

On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Trenary sold 3,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $13,642.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Timothy Trenary sold 6,303 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $22,123.53.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $37,643.16.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $3.64 on Monday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $101.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 3.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.51 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Industries International in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

