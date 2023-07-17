Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $4.08 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $18.73 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $4.08 or 0.00013520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00047241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031101 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000774 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,404,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,951,676 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

