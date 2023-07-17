Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IVAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Partner Cap Sec restated a fundamental buy rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.62. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

Insider Activity at Intevac

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intevac will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James P. Moniz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Intevac during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intevac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intevac during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intevac during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Intevac by 52,646.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.