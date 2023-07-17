Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 541,600 shares, a growth of 156.6% from the June 15th total of 211,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.13. 194,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 209,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 123,835 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 688,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 102,171 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 32,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

