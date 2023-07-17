Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 541,600 shares, a growth of 156.6% from the June 15th total of 211,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.13. 194,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
See Also
