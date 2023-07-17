Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.61

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.61 and last traded at $54.58, with a volume of 4658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $911.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,136 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

