Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.05

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.05 and last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 6811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBUS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 84.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 263.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period.

About Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

