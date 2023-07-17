Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.2% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $22,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 254,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,306. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.61.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

