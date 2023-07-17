Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.88

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.88 and last traded at $82.80, with a volume of 31453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.18.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36. The firm has a market cap of $802.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,900,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

