Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 17th (AAPL, ABC, ACAD, ACLS, AHT, AMAT, ANSS, APLD, APLS, ARCT)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 17th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $212.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $36.00 to $42.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $28.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $165.00 to $225.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target increased by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $165.00 to $225.00.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,700 ($86.20) to GBX 6,200 ($79.76). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $150.00 to $175.00.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $280.00 to $310.00.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $16.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $497.00 to $513.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $38.00.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $48.00 to $46.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $56.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $190.00.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $33.00 to $39.00.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $184.00 to $181.00.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its target price increased by Stephens from $27.00 to $29.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $780.00 to $785.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $780.00 to $820.00.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($28.95) to GBX 2,200 ($28.30). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $56.00 to $57.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $51.00 to $55.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $24.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $62.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $50.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $91.00 to $99.00.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $45.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $270.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$66.00 to C$70.00.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $163.00 to $160.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $130.00 to $135.00.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $180.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $2,050.00 to $2,350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $1,910.00 to $2,025.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $127.00.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $11.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $400.00 to $440.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $38.00.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $36.00.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $8.00.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $33.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $53.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $82.00 to $112.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,400 ($30.88) to GBX 2,550 ($32.81). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $45.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$88.00.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.75.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $95.00 to $102.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $180.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $115.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$240.00 to C$231.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$174.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $14.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $74.00 to $81.00.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $57.00 to $56.00.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $52.00 to $80.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $67.00 to $83.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $235.00 to $240.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $132.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $135.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $3.25.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from GBX 1,450 ($18.65) to GBX 1,390 ($17.88).

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$10.00.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,300 ($29.59) to GBX 2,000 ($25.73). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $264.00 to $262.00.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $13.00.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $74.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $30.00 to $40.00.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.44) to GBX 1,920 ($24.70). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $19.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $300.00 to $380.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $370.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $326.00 to $373.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $168.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $180.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $170.00.

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 120 ($1.54) to GBX 125 ($1.61). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.25 to $3.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $45.00 to $50.00.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $6.00.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $48.00 to $53.00.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $8.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $500.00 to $650.00.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $24.00.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $43.00 to $48.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $320.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $470.00 to $485.00.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $7.00 to $10.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $300.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $300.00 to $335.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $277.00 to $361.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $75.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$81.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $360.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $49.00 to $65.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $475.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $330.00 to $425.00.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $6.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $510.00 to $620.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $242.00 to $262.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $420.00 to $520.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $40.00 to $30.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $230.00.

Organigram (TSE:OGI) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners from C$1.00 to C$2.25.

Organigram (TSE:OGI) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$4.00.

Organigram (TSE:OGI) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$6.50.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $42.00.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $135.00 to $140.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $916.00 to $983.00.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $6.50 to $5.00.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($39.88) to GBX 3,000 ($38.60). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $290.00.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $90.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $328.00 to $351.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $145.00 to $140.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $28.00 to $37.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $31.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $8.00 to $14.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $350.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $173.00.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $76.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $935.00 to $900.00.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $11.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $45.00 to $49.00.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $29.00 to $36.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $297.00 to $276.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,860 ($23.93) to GBX 1,920 ($24.70). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $298.00 to $324.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $27.00 to $33.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $220.00.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $85.00 to $65.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price target increased by Stephens from $240.00 to $250.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $72.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $83.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $64.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $313.00 to $331.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$29.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$29.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$32.00 to C$31.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $215.00 to $205.00.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $30.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $14.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $39.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $75.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $270.00 to $255.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $146.00 to $170.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $31.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $29.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $592.00 to $572.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $527.00 to $532.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $564.00 to $555.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $562.00 to $555.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $216.00 to $223.00.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($6.11) to GBX 430 ($5.53). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $55.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $223.00 to $240.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $50.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $51.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $45.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $187.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) had its price target increased by Stephens from $400.00 to $420.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $70.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.