Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 17th (AAPL, ABC, ACAD, ACLS, AHT, AMAT, ANSS, APLD, APLS, ARCT)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 17th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $212.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $36.00 to $42.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $28.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $165.00 to $225.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target increased by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $165.00 to $225.00.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,700 ($86.20) to GBX 6,200 ($79.76). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $150.00 to $175.00.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $280.00 to $310.00.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $16.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $497.00 to $513.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $38.00.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $48.00 to $46.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $56.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $190.00.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $33.00 to $39.00.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $184.00 to $181.00.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its target price increased by Stephens from $27.00 to $29.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $780.00 to $785.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $780.00 to $820.00.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($28.95) to GBX 2,200 ($28.30). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $56.00 to $57.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $51.00 to $55.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $24.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $62.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $50.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $91.00 to $99.00.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $45.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $270.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$66.00 to C$70.00.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $163.00 to $160.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $130.00 to $135.00.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $180.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $2,050.00 to $2,350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $1,910.00 to $2,025.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $127.00.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $11.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $400.00 to $440.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $38.00.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $36.00.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $8.00.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $33.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $53.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $82.00 to $112.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,400 ($30.88) to GBX 2,550 ($32.81). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $45.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$88.00.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.75.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $95.00 to $102.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $180.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $115.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$240.00 to C$231.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$174.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $14.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $74.00 to $81.00.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $57.00 to $56.00.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $52.00 to $80.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $67.00 to $83.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $235.00 to $240.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $132.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $135.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $3.25.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from GBX 1,450 ($18.65) to GBX 1,390 ($17.88).

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$10.00.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,300 ($29.59) to GBX 2,000 ($25.73). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $264.00 to $262.00.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $13.00.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $74.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $30.00 to $40.00.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.44) to GBX 1,920 ($24.70). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $19.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $300.00 to $380.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $370.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $326.00 to $373.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $168.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $180.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $170.00.

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 120 ($1.54) to GBX 125 ($1.61). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.25 to $3.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $45.00 to $50.00.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $6.00.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $48.00 to $53.00.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $8.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $500.00 to $650.00.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $24.00.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $43.00 to $48.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $320.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $470.00 to $485.00.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $7.00 to $10.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $300.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $300.00 to $335.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $277.00 to $361.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $75.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$81.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $360.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $49.00 to $65.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $475.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $330.00 to $425.00.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $6.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $510.00 to $620.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $242.00 to $262.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $420.00 to $520.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $40.00 to $30.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $230.00.

Organigram (TSE:OGI) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners from C$1.00 to C$2.25.

Organigram (TSE:OGI) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$4.00.

Organigram (TSE:OGI) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$6.50.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $42.00.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $135.00 to $140.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $916.00 to $983.00.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $6.50 to $5.00.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($39.88) to GBX 3,000 ($38.60). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $290.00.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $90.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $328.00 to $351.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $145.00 to $140.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $28.00 to $37.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $31.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $8.00 to $14.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $350.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $173.00.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $76.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $935.00 to $900.00.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $11.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $45.00 to $49.00.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $29.00 to $36.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $297.00 to $276.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,860 ($23.93) to GBX 1,920 ($24.70). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $298.00 to $324.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $27.00 to $33.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $220.00.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $85.00 to $65.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price target increased by Stephens from $240.00 to $250.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $72.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $83.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $64.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $313.00 to $331.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$29.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$29.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$32.00 to C$31.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $215.00 to $205.00.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $30.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $14.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $39.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $75.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $270.00 to $255.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $146.00 to $170.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $31.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $29.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $592.00 to $572.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $527.00 to $532.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $564.00 to $555.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $562.00 to $555.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $216.00 to $223.00.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($6.11) to GBX 430 ($5.53). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $55.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $223.00 to $240.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $50.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $51.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $45.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $187.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) had its price target increased by Stephens from $400.00 to $420.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $70.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.