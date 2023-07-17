Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3,145.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,175 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,319,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 125,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,096,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH remained flat at $35.40 on Monday. 476,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.