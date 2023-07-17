IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. IOTA has a total market cap of $525.82 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOTA has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003296 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006336 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

