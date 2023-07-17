IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.00. 3,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 126,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.01.
IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$543.82 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.00.
IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) Company Profile
IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO)
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.