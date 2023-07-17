iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 504,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,510 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $25,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 268,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.