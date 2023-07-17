iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,471,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,871,000 after purchasing an additional 58,487 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 641,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVV stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $452.57. 782,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $430.98 and a 200-day moving average of $413.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $453.75. The firm has a market cap of $337.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

