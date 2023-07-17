iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Amtrust Financial Services Inc.

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 29.0% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Fundamentum LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,471,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,871,000 after purchasing an additional 58,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 641,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $452.94. 1,049,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,484. The firm has a market cap of $338.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $430.98 and a 200 day moving average of $413.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $453.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

