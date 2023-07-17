iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Compton Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Compton Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.1% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,460. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average is $97.75.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

