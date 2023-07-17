iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,611 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 7.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Signaturefd LLC owned 2.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $278,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,830,000 after buying an additional 1,190,529 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,607,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,816,000 after buying an additional 130,661 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,528,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,164,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,843,000 after buying an additional 286,197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock remained flat at $79.60 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 95,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,695. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $80.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2769 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

