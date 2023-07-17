iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,909 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $228,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,069,766. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

