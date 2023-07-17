iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.99

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 43320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $727.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,593,000 after buying an additional 149,459 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 621,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 432,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 63,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 323,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,710 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.