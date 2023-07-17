iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.99

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 43320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of $727.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
