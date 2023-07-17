iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $98.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $99.40.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.