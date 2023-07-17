iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 1-Year High at $364.38

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $364.38 and last traded at $363.04, with a volume of 929478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $358.69.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.07.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.