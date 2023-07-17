iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 233,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 484,139 shares.The stock last traded at $26.99 and had previously closed at $27.14.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $789.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

