iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.95

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 1169892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Security National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,758,000 after purchasing an additional 474,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.