iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.05

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.05 and last traded at $96.96, with a volume of 390746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 94.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 48,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61,440 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

