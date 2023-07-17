iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 341.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,242 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

