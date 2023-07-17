iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF worth $12,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ACWV stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.67. 253,478 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

