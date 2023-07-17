iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.29 and last traded at $94.29. 345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.95.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $198.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the first quarter valued at about $596,000.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

