iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.56

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.56 and last traded at $74.37, with a volume of 1690382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.33.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

