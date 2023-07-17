iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Short Interest Update

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

PABU traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.29. 130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,305. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $50.29.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0907 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

