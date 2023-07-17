iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Decreased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.39. 61,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,475. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.48.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

