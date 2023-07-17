iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.09

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.09 and last traded at $73.04, with a volume of 22364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $789.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.57.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.