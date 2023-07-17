iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $107.87

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $107.87 and last traded at $108.52, with a volume of 65224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.92.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.35. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.