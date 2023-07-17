ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 147.6% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Stock Performance

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.76. 5,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,612. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24.

Get ITOCHU Techno-Solutions alerts:

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, information processing, and support services in Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It engages in the provision of information services-related to science and engineering; maintenance, operation, and monitoring services; system and network support, system construction, and IT-related training services; IT systems operation and management, infrastructure operation and management, business and application operation and management, and satellite communications and broadcasting operation services; sale of network and security-related equipment, storage-related devices, software and other peripheral devices, etc., and provision of related consulting, deployment/building and support services, as well as building facility operation and management activities for computer centers; and provision of helpdesk and contact center operation services, IT education and training services, creation of instructional manuals, outbound services and back-office services.

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.