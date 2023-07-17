Janover Inc. (JNVR) Plans to Raise $6 Million in July 21st IPO

Janover Inc. (JNVR) is planning to raise $6 million in an IPO on Friday, July 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,300,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last year, Janover Inc. generated $2 million in revenue and had a net loss of $1.6 million.

Spartan Capital Securities and R.F. Lafferty & Co. Inc. acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Janover Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a B2B fintech (FinTech) marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, andÂ accessible to all rather than the few. (Incorporated in Delaware) **Note:Â We do not make loans or share risks. **Note:Â Our business model includes earning a transaction fee each time a loan closes through our platform. We are paid either a share of the revenue from the transaction by the lender, a percentage of the loan amount or at closing by the borrower, or some combination of the two. While we are generally paid by the lender or the borrower, and are paid by both sometimes, as we scale, we expect the burden of payment to be generally borne by the lender. Currently, our average fee earned per transaction is approximately 1% of the loan amount generally earned at the time of closing.Â Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders. Borrowers include, but are not limited to, owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate including multifamily properties and most recently, a growing segment of small business owners, which we believe represents a significant growth opportunity. Lenders include small banks, credit unions, REITs, Fannie MaeÂ® and Freddie MacÂ® multifamily lenders, FHAÂ® multifamily lenders, debt funds, CMBS lenders, SBA lenders, and more. We have developed a flexible, two-sided, B2B marketplace that connects commercial borrowers and lenders, with a human touch. Commercial property owners, operators, and developers can quickly create an account on our platform, set up their own profile, and submit and manage loan requests on their dashboard in a digital experience. Our algorithms automatically match borrowers to their best loan options or to our internal capital markets advisors that guide the borrower throughout the process and connect them with a potentially suitable loan product and lender. Originators that work at commercial mortgage lenders can access their accounts on our platform to view, sort, and communicate with their matched borrowers in real-time, tracking their loan progress through our portal. Capital markets advisors that work internally have their own interface that gives them access to targeted loan opportunities empowering them to better assist borrowers in managing their choices, leading to the best possible outcomes for both lenders and borrowers while building trust, all of which is intended to enhance our brand. **Note:Â Â For the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, our revenues were $1,981,439 with a net loss of $1,617,534. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, our revenues were $1,166,466 with a net loss of $1,263,757. Our CEO and Chairman of the Board, Blake Janover, founded the company in November 2018. Mr. Janover is an entrepreneur with overÂ 15Â years ofÂ experience. His expertise includes, but is not limited to, multifamily and commercial property finance, business financing, real estate, technology, consulting, andÂ management & marketing services. Having overseen underwriting, origination, and advisory on billions of dollarsâ€™ worth of commercial, multifamily, and residential real estate loans,Â (Note: Janover Inc. added R.F. Lafferty & Co. as a joint book-runner – to work with Spartan Capital – in an S-1/A filing dated June 12, 2023. A 1-for-6.82 reverse stock split became effective on June 8, 2023. Background:Â Janover Inc. cut its IPO by 47.5 percent in its S-1/A filing dated April 17, 2023, by reducing the number of shares to 1.25 million shares – down from 2.38 million shares – and keeping the price range at $4.00 to $6.00 – to raise $6.25 million. Janover also made an underwriting change in that April 17, 2023, filing, to Spartan Capital Securities as the sole book-runner – from EF Hutton and Craft Capital as joint book-runners. After the IPO, CEO Blake Janover will hold about 96.3 percent of the voting power of the outstanding stock – and the company will be a “controlled company” under NASDAQ rules. A 1-for-6.82 reverse stock split will become effective before the closing of the IPO.)Â Â (Note: Background: Janover Inc. has cut its IPO’s size twice since filing its S-1 on Oct. 4, 2022, when it disclosed the original terms: 2.74 million shares (2,740,554 shares) at $5.00 to $7.00 to raise $16.44 million. Under those original terms, the company was offering up to 1.7 million shares and the selling stockholders were offering up to 1.04 million (1,040,554 shares) in this offering. Since that initial filing in October 2022, Janover cut its IPO’s size in an S-1/A filing on Nov. 15, 2022, and cut the deal’s size again in an S-1/A filing on April 17, 2023. Janover filed confidential IPO documents on May 2, 2022.)Â “.

Janover Inc. was founded in 2018 and has 13 employees. The company is located at 6401 Congress Avenue, Suite 250 Boca Raton, FL 33487 and can be reached via phone at (844) 885-6875 or on the web at https://janover.co/.

