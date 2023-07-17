John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Down 68.8% in June

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the June 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 37,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,274. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
