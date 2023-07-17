John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Down 68.8% in June

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the June 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 37,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,274. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 96.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.