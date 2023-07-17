JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 242.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,827 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,778. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average is $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

